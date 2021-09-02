Superior Fire Gives Expert Advice on Fire Safety

SUPERIOR, Wis.- With severe dry conditions, practicing fire safety is more crucial now than ever to prevent indoor fires.

As of now, there have been 13 indoor/outdoor structure fires in Superior this year. Kitchen fires are the most common indoor fire incidents, but leaving open flames and heat sources unattended is a big reason why fires are going up.

“The common mistakes are when people do exactly that, when they have some heating source, a heat source from a candle, or something that of that aesthetic, or from a heat source that is something needed,” said Superior Fire Chief Scott Gordon. “A plug-in, space heater, people leaving them unattended, and or having them close to something that is also flammable.”

Fire departments across the Northland are also preparing for fire prevention month in October. They host different activities to spread fire safety awareness and help ensure your home and family are prepared.

“How often do people’s clothes catch on fire? I don’t know of anyone whose clothes who actually caught on fire but they remember stop, drop, and roll,” said Gordon. “Those little phrases get us into the kids and they like it. You know, they learn it and learn how to have an exit drill or meeting places. Things like that, that become fun, family orientated, education. That’s what we focus on.”

As the temperatures cool down, more people will be using heated blankets, space heaters, and fireplaces. Practicing safe use of these heat sources can help prevent a structure fire from happening.