Superior National Forest Lifts Camping, Heavy Equipment Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. – Superior National Forest officials announced Thursday that backcountry camping and heavy equipment restrictions on National Forest land will be lifted effective Friday.

Forest officials made the decision to lift the restrictions as fall temperatures, recent rains, and shorter days have helped to lessen fire conditions.

Officials are still asking contractors and the public to continue to practice diligence on forest lands as drought conditions and fire risks remain.

The Forest still has several other closures in place for the Greenwood, John Ek, and Whelp fires.

Fire restrictions also remain in place on the Superior National Forest, and no open flames are allowed including campfires.

The Forest is also closely coordinating land management restrictions and activities with the Minnesota DNR.