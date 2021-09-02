Superior National Forest to Reopen Portions of the BWCAW, National Forest Lands

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior National Forest is reopening the BWCA later this week due to recent rains, cooling temperatures, and progress made on fires.

Forest officials say the BWCA will reopen Saturday but closures will remain in place near the still-active John Ek and Whelp fires.

Portions of the BWCAW closed due to the Crooked Lake fires in Canada will also reopen.

The closure of Forest Service land at the Upper Gunflint Trail remains in place.

“We’re thrilled to reopen some of our public lands to visitors. The drought is not over but we’re starting to see more rain and lower temperatures. These conditions moderate fire activity and lessen the chance of new fires showing up,” said Connie Cummins, supervisor for the Superior National Forest.

Forest officials say if you had a previously reserved permit for after September 4, your permit is still valid.

Reservations will be live starting September 2 at recreation.gov.

Fire restrictions will remain in place for the entire Forest. Open flames are prohibited, including campfires and charcoal grills.

Visitors may use propane or gas-powered devices with on/off switches.

The Forest is evaluating other current closure orders with our state partners and will notify the public when we have additional updates.