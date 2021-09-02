Sweeten Your Day with a Lollipop from Duluth Candy Co.

Cooking Connection: Handcrafted Watermelon Lollipops with Duluth Candy Co.

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, we stop by Duluth Candy Co. to help make some summer lollipops.

The simple and sweet treat is fun for the kids and young at heart as well as a great addition to the popcorn and chocolate.

This week we made watermelon flavored ones, but they also offer a variety of other flavors as well.

Stop by the Duluth Candy Co. to see how many licks to get through one of their lollipops.