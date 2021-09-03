Bayfield County Health Department Issues Mask Advisory

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The Bayfield County Health Department has issued an advisory to residents and visitors recommending face mask use in indoor public settings.

Health officials say the advisory is being issued due to an increase in COVID cases in the community.

The Bayfield County Health Department says it is also strongly advising Bayfield County schools to require the use of face masks, regardless of vaccination status, during the upcoming school year to protect students, staff, and community members.

“All persons, whether vaccinated or not, who are in an area of substantial or high transmission, should wear a mask when in indoor or enclosed public areas when around others who are not from their household,” Sara Wartman, Bayfield County Health Officer states.

Bayfield County has been identified as an area of high community transmission.

