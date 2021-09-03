Busy Campground Season Winding Down

The Penmarallter Campgrounds will close for the season on October 3rd.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — As the summer winds down area campgrounds have had a busy season.

Although expectations for the Labor Day weekend aren’t as high as other weekends in July and August, Penmarallter Campgrounds on the scenic drive just before Two Harbors is expecting another good crowd of people from all over the country to share their north shore experiences with.

“Sharing the campsite, sharing the campgrounds. Walking their dogs. Enjoying each other. Kids riding their bikes. It’s great. I love seeing families come and camp because most times they aren’t sitting in front of a computer, they are out having fun and enjoying the north shore,” Penmarallter Campgrounds Owner, Pennie Burton says.

