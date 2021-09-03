Community Meeting to be Held Tonight for Greenwood Fire Update

NEAR ISABELLA, Minn. – A Greenwood fire community meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Wold Ridge Environmental Learning Center at 6282 Cranberry Road in Finland.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the Superior National Forest’s Facebook page.

The new incident management team will be in attendance and fire officials will provide current fire updates.

Officials say crews will continue mop up and removal of hazardous trees along the Highway 1 and 2 corridors today.

Additionally, crews are still scouting along the southern and eastern edge for direct line construction opportunities while the weather moderates fire behavior.

Heavy equipment will complete the contingency line improvement on Stony Grade Road.

On Friday morning, the Lake County Sheriff reopened the closed and evacuated section of Hwy 2 (between Forest Hwy 11 and Hwy 1) to home and cabin owners in the Greenwood Lake, Sand Lake and Dunka River Road areas.

As of Friday afternoon, the Greenwood fire has burned 26,089 a cres and is 37 percent contained.