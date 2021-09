CSS Women’s Soccer Fall at Home to UW-Whitewater

CSS will look to regroup for Sunday's match-up against UW-Eau Claire.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team opened their season at home, but it was a rough one as they get shutout by UW-Whitewater 2-0 Friday afternoon at Saints Field.

