Duluth Fire Department Participates in Hazmat Training

The training was funded by a Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness grant.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth fire department wrapped up a three-day hazmat training session today, one of three fire departments in the state to do so.

It was the first time the department got a chance to participate in this type of training.

Underneath the Blatnik bridge, they deployed a “boom” or a floating water barrier which in the event of a spill of hazardous material, has the ability to contain, collect and stop the spill from spreading.

“It’s basically like putting a benchmark on it that it can’t go past. And on the inside of it, you would have an absorbent boom or a boom skimmer that would come and collect the product off of the top. But this is basically like putting a band-aid on to keep it from getting worse,” Duluth Fire Department Technical Services Coordinator, Rob Morehouse says.

Over the course of the three-day training the fire department partnered with other organizations including the coast guard and state fire marshalls office.

