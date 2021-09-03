‘I Love the 90s’ Tour Brings Coolio, Vanilla Ice to Bayfront

The “I Love the 90s” tour was back bringing big names to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bayfront Festival Park was packed and bumping’ again with fans of 90s classics Friday night.

Vanilla Ice – behind the song “Ice Ice Baby,” Coolio – the rapper famous for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Young MC – best known for “Bust a Move,” and more took the stage.

The show got started at 6 p.m.