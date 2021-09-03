Lake Superior Disc Golf Community Encourages More Players to Join

Active Adventures: Disc Golfing Throughout Enger Park Golf Course

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Active Adventures takes Ken disc golfing at Enger Park Golf Course which shares its space with a disc golf course.

It is one of the multiple courses here in the Twin Ports where you can get out and enjoy the natural beauty of the Northland, especially this time of year as the leaves begin to change colors.

Whether you are a beginner with only one disc, or a veteran with many, disc golf is a fun way to spend an afternoon or evening with friends and family.

Click here for more information from the Lake Superior Disc Golf Community.