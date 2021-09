Late Penalty Kick Gives Duluth East Girls Soccer Home Win Over Hastings

Mae Nephew scored in the first half for the Greyhounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – A penalty kick in the final minutes gave the Duluth East girls soccer team the 3-2 win over Hastings Friday afternoon at Ordean Stadium.

The Greyhounds improve to 2-1 on the season as they will host Wayzata on Saturday.