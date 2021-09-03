Prep Football: Moose Lake-Willow River, Cloquet Earn Road Wins; Northwestern Stays Undefeated

The Rebels, Lumberjacks and Tigers all picked up wins on the road on Friday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – On the first Friday of the Minnesota prep football season, Moose Lake-Willow River picked up a big road win over Hermantown 28-21 at Centricity Stadium.

In other prep football action, Cloquet also got a road win as they topped Proctor 38-6, Grand Rapids blanked Mora 24-0, Two Harbors rolled past Barnum 53-20 and Northwestern stayed undefeated on the season as they held on to beat Spooner 21-6.