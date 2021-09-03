St. Scholastica Football’s Season Opener Canceled Due to COVID Protocols

The Saints will now have to wait for their 2021 debut and they'll do it later this month in their first ever MIAC game when they host Augsburg on Sept. 25.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica Athletics announced on Friday that the football season opener against Sewanee has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday at Public Schools Stadium.

