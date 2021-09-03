Twin Ports Coastal Cleanup Aims to Keep Northland Shores Spotless

The event was part of a worldwide project called the International Coastal Cleanup.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — 5th Graders at Lake Superior Elementary School got together to pick up trash at the Arrowhead Boat Landing in Superior.

The “Twin Ports Coastal Cleanup” brought the students together with Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine in an effort help clean up our northland waterways.

Organizers say you’re never too young to take care of the earth around you.

“It’s that good age where they are still young but they are starting to learn more things about the environment. It’s a very good kind of kickstart to their young adulthood and helping them become more aware of the environment and what they can do,” City of Superior Water Resources Specialist, Megan Hogfeldt says.

The event was part of a worldwide project called the International Coastal Cleanup.