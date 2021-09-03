UWS Women’s Soccer Cancel Sunday Match Against Lakeland Due to Health and Safety Protocols

According to a press release, UWS is still working on trying to fill the open date with another opponent.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS women’s soccer team announced on Friday some changes to their schedule this weekend. The Yellowjackets have canceled their match on Sunday against Lakeland University due to health and safety protocols.

Due to a lack of available dates in the season, this match will not be made up. UWS will now face UW-River Falls on Sunday. Game time is still 2 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.