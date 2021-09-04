35th Annual Pride Fest Takes to Bayfront Festival Park, Record Breaking Crowds

DULUTH, Minn.– The 35th annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival is in full swing here in the Twin Ports and a little bit of rain didn’t prevent crowds from coming out and enjoying live music and celebration here in Bayfront Festival Park.

After hosting the events virtually last year, the chance to gather and celebrate in-person again, meant that much more to the hundreds that filled the park on Saturday.

“It was a lot more than I expected to be honest, our numbers are probably pushing what they were in 2019 and I’m told that 2019 was the biggest year on record for us,” Abby Gannon, Event Treasurer, said.

To see this many people come out to support and take part in the good vibes shows a lot to a new Duluth resident who is happy to see these events happening in the Twin Ports.

“It’s amazing seeing so many people come, seeing so many people sell merchandise for every community and seeing everyone come and chill and just love each other,” Cody Schwartz said.

For others, this weekend allows them to feel accepted into a community they are proud to be a part of.

“It makes me feel ecstatic to be honest to have this many people, it reminds me that I’m not alone,” Gannon said.

The message is strong from the LGBT+ community, specially to those who might be hesitant to come forward.

“This is a group that just accepts everyone and we’ll be there for you if you wanted to do it, and even if you just want to come explore no ones going to ask you questions, you can just be who you want to be,” Magdalene Kummit, Duluth Resident and attendee said.

“Don’t be afraid to be yourself and don’t worry about what other people have to think about you,” Schwartz said.

Pride Festival will continue through the weekend in the Twin Ports with a block party on Saturday night in Superior on Tower Avenue, and a Pride Parade at noon on Sunday also in Superior on Tower Ave.