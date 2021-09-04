Coleman Plant in Sauk Rapids Closing, Eliminating 175 Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Coleman Co. will close its plant in Sauk Rapids, resulting in 175 people losing their jobs.

Coleman, owned by Newell Brands, notified the state that the plant would close by the end of the year.

In the filing, Coleman said it is ceasing production at Sauk Rapids and that layoffs will be permanent. Layoffs will be on or around Dec. 31.

Coleman acquired the plant in 2008 when it bought Stearns Inc., a maker of life jackets for industrial, government, and recreational markets. According to Stearns website, Coleman has invested millions in the Sauk Rapids facility since the acquisition.