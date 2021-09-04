GoFundMe Page Launched for Grand Rapids’ Thomsen Following Spine Injury.

Thunderhawks quarterback/linebacker Andy Thomsen suffered a severe cervical spine injury during practice last Saturday. On Monday, he underwent a spinal fusion surgery which was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been launched to help out a member of the Grand Rapids football community.

The GoFundMe is to help aid his family in the cost of his surgery and physical therapy. To help out, visit their GoFundMe page.