Prep Soccer: Duluth East Boys Settle for Draw with Minneapolis Washburn, Duluth East Girls Fall to Wayzata

Kai Hoffman scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds, while Eli Kramer made a few huge saves during overtime to keep it tied at 1.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was not the home team’s day on Saturday at Ordean Stadium as the Duluth East boys settled for a 1-1 draw with Minneapolis Washburn, the while Duluth East girls were shut out 1-0 to Wayzata.

Kai Hoffman scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds, while Eli Kramer made a few huge saves during overtime to keep it tied at 1. Duluth East moves to 2-1-1 on the season and will play at Anoka on Tuesday.

The Duluth East girls fall to 2-2 on the season and will have a little bit of time off before hosting Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday.