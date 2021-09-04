UW-Superior Men’s Soccer Falls at Home to Concordia

Phillip Eriksen scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets as they dropped their second game of the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s soccer team scored less than two minutes into the second half to tie the game but couldn’t hang on, as Concordia (MN) got the 3-1 win to prevent the Yellowjackets from picking up their first win of the season.

Phillip Eriksen scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets. Payton Anderson and Alex Paredes split time in net for the Yellowjackets, with Anderson making five saves and Paredes making three.

UWS falls to 0-2 on the season and will look for their first win of the year on Wednesday at Bethel.