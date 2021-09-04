UWS Welcomes New Yellowjackets to Campus

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Across the bridge, the newest generation of Yellowjackets were welcomed to campus for the last day of move in at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

After a difficult year and a half of online or hybrid learning, getting to see classmates in person again is what most say they’re looking forward to this year which starts this Wednesday the 8th.

The residence halls filled up over the last three days, heading into the weekend of welcome for the class of 2025, and UWS staff is also thrilled to be able to connect with students once again.

“I’m most looking forward to helping my students from that I’ve talked to for months and helped with their application actually be here on campus and thrive as a student and connect to each other and connect to campus resources and really become Yellowjackets,” Allison Streckenbach, an Admissions Councilor said.

And for those making the move, finding a place to call home for the next four years feels good, especially when it offers exactly what you want.

“I like the small campus and it had what I wanted here so I’m pretty excited, seems like a good environment so far, I’m enjoying it here,” Camden Hiestand, a Freshman, said.

“I’m excited to not have online school anymore to be able to be face and face and ask the teachers questions if I need to,” Riley Churchill, a Freshman, said.

Kicking off the weekend of welcome at UWS was a block party tonight, with live music, food and entertainment.