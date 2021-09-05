College Women’s Soccer: UWS Picks Up First Win of Season, St. Scholastica Plays to Tie with UW-Eau Claire

Superior native Niya Wilson scored twice for the Yellowjackets while Duluth's Morgan Friday scored twice for the Saints.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior native Niya Wilson scored twice to lift the UW-Superior women’s soccer team past UW-River Falls 3-2 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Annah Schussman scored the other goal and added an assist as all of the scoring from both teams was done in the first half. The Yellowjackets then hung on in the second half for their first-ever win over the Falcons.

UWS will hit the road on Friday to take on Augsburg.

Across the bridge, the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team rallied for two goals in the second half to tie the game and force overtime, but no more scoring would happen as they settled for a 2-2 draw with UW-Eau Claire.

Morgan Friday recorded both goals for the Saints while Mckenzie Nelson recorded an assist and Taelynn Gittins finished with a career-high seven saves.

CSS will hit the road on Wednesday for the first time this season, taking on Luther.