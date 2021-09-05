Duluth Superior Pride Fest Among Biggest Weekends of Year for Main Club

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Duluth Superior Pride Fest weekend isn’t just uplifting for the community, it’s also great for local businesses, like the Main Club.

The nightclub in Superior dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community is normally staffed with five bartenders year-round. But Pride, the busiest weekend of the year, requires more — even some from out of town.

“For a lot of, not even necessarily gay bars, but for bars in general, special events like this can make or break you,” said Steven Morales, Head Bartender at the Main Club. “Been lucky enough to make it through the pandemic, barely, so yeah it’s definitely nice to have the increased revenue for the year.”

Morales said he meets many people from all over the Midwest coming up to the twin ports for this pride weekend every year because it is one of the last of the summer season in the Midwest.