Duluth Superior Pride Fest Parades Down Tower Avenue Again

Different businesses and organizations throughout the community threw on their best colors to celebrate.

SUPERIOR Wis.- The Duluth Superior Pride Festival brought the party back to the Twin Ports this weekend, painting Tower Avenue the colors of the rainbow again after a pandemic pause last year.

“Whether you’re in or out of the closet, Gay, Lesbian, Bi, Transgender or anything else, it’s nice to, just know people are out here supporting you, supporting us,” said Luc Wysh, Parade Co-Host from Zenith City Horror.

Different businesses and organizations throughout the community threw on their best colors to celebrate.

“The Main Club, with Zenith City Horror, the Flame will be here we have like Animal Allies out here, just a lot of different organizations throughout the community,” Wysh said.

Both Northlanders and people from other states and all types of communities came to enjoy the event.

For members of the local LGBTQ+ community, putting on a show for a crowd that represents them, matters.

“When I look out on a sea of queer people in the audience or even our allies, I know that I’m not alone,” said Jamie Monroe, Parade Co-Host from the Fierce Drag Show at the Main Club.

“And it feels amazing and I hope everyone who comes to pride feels that, too,” Monroe said.

Rainbow flags and accessories. Were worn by spectators both young and old. “I like especially seeing the kids out here,” said Wysh. “I mean they, they are the future so it’s really nice being they’re out here supporting us and their parents are out here supporting us”

Some parents like John Nilmeyer make it a tradition to bring the whole family down to experience the parade each year.

“I think it’s really good to have the children experience the acceptance because then we grow up with more acceptance in the community,” Nilmeyer said, his fifth year attending the parade.

Other parents said acceptance is also about recognizing all the different races genders and sexual orientations that make up the fabric of the society their children are growing up in.

“Making sure that they’re exposed to all sorts of different sorts of people and understanding that everybody’s just people, love is love, and expose them to as much diversity as possible,” said Prescott Morrill.

Organizers say while the fight for a world without discrimination may be far from over, events like Pride Fest show their community’s strength in numbers.

“Even today so many parts of our community are not loved, or respected, or even accepted as human beings,” Monroe said. “So it feels great, we’re here for each other.”