Estate Sale Raises Thousands of Dollars for Red Cross

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Superior family remembered their late parents and their contributions to the community with an estate sale this weekend, raising thousands of dollars for the Red Cross.

Troy Johnson passed away this past December and his wife Mary in 2009.

The two donated to the Red Cross and other local organizations since the 1950s.

So their kids decided to have 100 percent of the proceeds of their estate sale go to the organization.

With fires, floods, hurricanes, and more across the country requiring the Red Cross’s help, local officials say there could not be more of a need.

“Well, what’s really interesting is you see people going in here and buying something from the estate sale, you know I can almost picture in my mind that funding the work of our volunteers that we have from the Northland down responding to Hurricane Ida or the other work that the Red Cross does locally,” said Dan Williams, Executive Director for the American Red Cross Serving Northern Minnesota.

The Northern Minnesota Chapter of the Red Cross even named their annual philanthropy award after Mary.

She and Troy’s daughter Brenda says seeing the community come out to shop knowing their money is going to a good cause would make her parents happy.

“It thrills us to see how many people have come out the last two days,” Brenda Johnson said. “We’re really happy to have this support the Red Cross.”

“It’s a wonderful way to honor my parents’ support of the Red Cross, so it’s a multi-generational thing,” she said. “I think they’d be thrilled. I think they’d be really honored.”

The funds raised will be split equally between the Red Cross’ work supporting service members, veterans, and their families, and the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.