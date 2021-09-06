Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Act of Homicidal Violence

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a male stating he had been shot at a residence in the 11,000 block of Chokecherry Drive Northeast in Turtle River Township. The location is approx. nine miles northeast of Bemidji.

Authorities report upon arrival, they found an adult male deceased.

The deceased male was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and formal identification.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, this is an active investigation and no other information about the incident is available.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated event and there is not a threat to the public.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Bemidji Police Department.

