Car Show Cruises Through Cloquet Labor Day Celebrations

The annual car show at Northeastern Hotel and Saloon featured more than a hundred different hot rods, trucks, and more.

CLOQUET, Minn.- After watching the Labor Day parade go by in Cloquet, why not cruise through some custom cars?

Awards were also given out with two top spots: the People’s Choice voted for by all spectators, and the Best of Show voted by the gearheads themselves.

Organizers say it’s nice to get the wheels out again.

“This year it’s just nice to see the vehicles get out and everybody like to show off what they’ve worked so hard on,” said Bert Whittington, owner of Northeastern Hotel. “And they’re all, they’re all the best of show in reality. So that’s what I look forward to.”

The cars also make appearances at shows on Memorial Day and Fourth of July.