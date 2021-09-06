Cirque Italia Swings through the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.– The only traveling water circus in the United States made a stop in Duluth for the past four days. Holding 35,000 gallons of water, and costing half a million dollars, this stage, combined with incredible performances made for a unique and fun experience for all ages.

This group of talented performers put on 8 great shows, Thursday through Sunday, and they say they take pride in the unique presentation, which includes a stage that also puts on a water show.

“There’s only 3 in the world, one in Dubai, one in Vegas and one right here, so it’s the only water circus traveling the united states so I think this is one of the best parts that make Cirque Italia different,” Alex Acera, Clown, Ringmaster and Host, said.

The seats have been filled since Thursday night where the crowds reaction is what keeps the performers going.

“It’s different, the children enjoy like Alex the Clown and the fun side of it, and the adults, they appreciate the art of what the performers are doing a little bit more,” Abbey Lawler, a Danger in the Circus, said.

The audience is entertained the full two hours of the show, but what they might not hear is the legacy that comes with working in this business.

“I’m a fifth generation circus performer, so from my great, great, great, great grandpa and all my family was performers, and I grew up into this you know,” Emiliano Fusco, a Manager and Juggler said, and he was not the only one.

“My family was already from circus so I was born into this and then I just keep going the family tradition in the circus but I enjoy it very much because I enjoy to have the audience reaction when you do something different than everybody else and that makes me happy,” Desire Chavez, a Contortionist, said.

The perspective from the performers is also an interesting one, they love the crowd reactions, but to some, their act provides more than a standing ovation.

Guillermo

“Because of what I do, it’s very extreme it’s always a sensation of adrenaline while up there cause of the risk and velocity and everything, so to me personally, I love extreme sports so that’s the best sensation for me,” Guillermo Fernandez, an Acrobat for the ‘Wheel of Death’ act, said.

Cirque Italia makes its next stop in Saint Cloud, September 9th through the 12th.