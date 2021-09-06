Duluth Central Labor Body Celebrates Annual Holiday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Central Labor body held their annual picnic cooking hundreds of hot dogs and corn on the cob.

“We normally have a children’s area. But this year due to the fact that twelve and under can’t get vaccinated as a committee we decided to cancel that. But we are happy to be here,” Duluth Central Labor President, Beth McCuskey says.

Although it was canceled last year and had to be scaled back this year the labor center still brought new additions to the event like live music.

“We want to share that community today for labor. What is labor? It’s jobs. It’s voice. It’s community. It’s what we do together. Whether you’re a nurse or a teacher or a laborer. We’re coming together today and sharing community,” McCuskey says.

Like members of the University Education Association using their time to let people know what they are fighting for.

“We’re trying to make people aware about term faculty. Term faculty makeup about 50% percent of the faculty and teach about 50% of the students. They are not tenured and not on the tenured track. We are trying to let people know we are fighting for term faculty,” University Education Association President, Liz Wright says.

As they bring people together and also connect with other union members attending the event.

“Unity is incredibly important. So to be here with the other unions and other people here in this environment shows that we are all there supporting each other,” Wright says.