Duluth Fire Department Responds to Monday Morning Fire

There were no injuries to report.

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday morning, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the report of a fire and explosion in the 900 block of west 5th street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from the rear of the building in what appeared to be an attached garage beneath the house.

Units were informed that a dog had been removed from the home and was reunited with his owner.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

There were no injuries to report.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $20,000.