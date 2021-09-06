Duluth Police Department Plan Extra Patrols in School Zones

Drivers who speed in school zones can face gross misdemeanor charges and double the number of fines.

DULUTH, Minn. — Districts around the Northland will be heading back to school on Tuesday and the police department will have extra enforcement out and about making sure students get there safely.

As students walk to bus stops and to school, the Duluth Police Department wants to remind drivers to simply pay attention.

Of course, if you see a school bus with its stop sign out, that is not a suggestion, it means drivers in all directions must stop and not try to go around the bus.

“All of our patrol officers have been supplied with the start and end times of the schools around town. They will be in the area of those schools watching specifically for speeding, seatbelt use, inattentive driving such as the hands-free law or people not driving appropriately,” Duluth Police Department Sergeant, Tom Stolee says.

These extra patrols will be out at schools all month long.