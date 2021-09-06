Fire Crews Respond to Telephone Pole Fire

Fire crews put it out, while minnesota power worked to fix the issue and restore service.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth firefighters also put out a power pole fire Monday morning.

It happened around 11.

Cables buried underground malfunctioned, sending electricity into the ground and igniting a fire, which spread to the base of the power pole.

At the same time, over 2,000 power customers lost service.

