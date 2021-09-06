Gordy’s Wrapping Up 61st Season

The popular northland restaurant is celebrating its 61st year in business bringing people from all over the area to grab some of their famous food.

CLOQUET, Minn. — Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet is wrapping up its summer season.

One Minnesotan we caught up with has even made it an annual tradition every summer to travel up to Cloquet.

“It’s awesome. It’s probably the best burgers in the state by far. My whole family loves coming here. I wish it stayed open later,” Rodgers Resident, David Butcher says.

Gordy’s will close down for the season on September 12th.