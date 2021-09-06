Great Northern Classic Rodeo Rounds up Record-Breaking Crowds

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Great Northern Classic Rodeo made its return to Superior for its 30th year to put on some Labor Day Weekend fun.

Three days full of events like bull riding, barrel races, and breakaway roping could make anyone feel like a cowboy or girl for a day.

This years rodeo rounded up more people than previous years, and those who have been dedicated workers at the rodeo say it feels more and more like a family atmosphere every time they come together.

“For me personally, this is my family, my family comes out, watches the rodeo, this is my uncle and they have supported me through all of my years at the rodeo, so for me personally its my family, its all the friends I have made throughout the years, and that’s why I keep coming back,” Kelly Johnson, the GNCR Queen, said.

For others, the rodeo reminds them of the history of the United States and where we have come from which they feel is important to re-visit.

“This started up our country, this is what they had to do, you didn’t get the eggs from the store, you got them from your house, you have to have everything going like this, this is true America,” Wayne Lehr, a member of the Rodeo Committee, said.

The rodeo will make its return next year and the board for the event says its grateful for all the volunteers who helped out this weekend, and are encouraging even more to sign up next year.