Man Stabbed By Another In Duluth During Confrontation

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police responded to a stabbing that happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The violent incident happened over on the 100-block of North First Avenue West.

A 38-year-old man confronted a 32-year-old man and allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

That 32-year-old is now being treated in a hospital, but his condition isn’t known.

The suspect was found a few blocks away and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he is formally charged.