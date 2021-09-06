Two Families Moved To Temporary Housing After Duluth Duplex Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A duplex fire that happened on Monday afternoon in Duluth has forced two families to move to temporary housing.

Duluth firefighters were sent out to a report of smoke billowing from the second level of the duplex on the 600-block of East 7th Street.

The family living upstairs wasn’t home at the time, while the residents on the first floor escaped.

No one was hurt, but now both families cannot return home and have been relocated to temporary housing.

The fire left behind $35,000 worth of damage, and the cause of it is being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.

This was the 95th building fire in the city so far.

Duluth had 141 of them in 2020.