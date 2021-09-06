UMD Outdoor Adventure Sampler Gives Taste of Northland Activities

Hiking, canoeing, mountain biking, slacklining, and more are all available to students and community members who maybe want to satisfy their hunger for adventure.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the school year gets underway at UMD, students who may be new to the area got a taste of all the outdoor activities the northland offers through the university.

The Outdoor Adventure Sampler allowed people to try out all the activities offered through the Recreational Sports Outdoor Program.

“It’s awesome that we have these opportunities and it’s good to showcase them for people who are especially new to the area or freshmen on campus, or just people who maybe don’t tend to get outside as much,” said Abby Kopp-Reddy, Program Coordinator.

The event was free and open to the public.

You can follow the Rec Sports Outdoor Program’s upcoming adventures and sign up for one yourself online.