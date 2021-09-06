UPDATE: Greenwood Fire 49% Contained as of Monday Night

NEAR ISABELLA, Minn.- Fire crews in the Superior National Forest report the Greenwood wildfire is 49% contained as of late Monday night.

The news happening the same day Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar toured the site of the Greenwood fire and saw the damage it has caused firsthand.

Also on Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office started issuing security pass cards to all primary residential homeowners along Hwy 1 in the Isabella restricted fire area.