2021 Summer: One of The Deadliest on MN Roads

Minnesota’s Office of Traffic Safety says there's been an uptick in impaired driving.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Labor Day weekend was another fatal one on Minnesota roads making this summer one of the deadliest.

A total of four fatalities were recorded over the busy Labor Day holiday, increasing Minnesota’s death toll so far this year to 315.

That’s 65 fatalities ahead of last year.

Authorities say slowing down and finding a safe ride can make all the difference behind the wheel.

“We have some significant and serious traffic safety challenges in the state. We haven’t seen numbers like this since the early to mid-2000s. The increase in the fatalities is really kind of unprecedented,” Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety Director, Mike Hanson says.

During a typical summer weekend, about 280 people are arrested for impaired driving.

This past weekend there were 373 arrests made across the state.