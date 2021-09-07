College of St. Scholastica Kicks off First Day of Classes

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth is back in session, bringing students on campus for their first day of classes.

The college welcomed its first-year students with an in-person ceremony as a rite of passage to ring in its 110th year.

School faculty and Saints Heritage Club alumni attended the ceremony.

“Just meeting new people and experiencing a new place,” said freshman Sean Cheatwood. “You know, Minnesota is a beautiful place, especially Duluth. And it’s really cool to be here and just experience everything.”

After the ceremony, first-year students gathered on the steps of Tower Hall to take their class photos.