DECC Parking to Double to $10 to Help Offset Maintenance Costs

DECC officials say it will help pay for on-going maintenance needs on the lots and ramps of the parking structure.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Tuesday, anyone parking at the DECC will have to pay double, as the rate will increase for the first time in 13 years.

Parking at the DECC will now cost $10, up from $5 previously.

The rate will also be $10 at Marcus Cinema, though you will still get reimbursed once you buy a movie ticket.

They add, it’s reflects the DECC’S continued need for significant investment in repairs.

“I believe that this rate reflects the need for taking care of this big, million-square-foot building and really a gem of the city,” said Lucie Amundsen, Director of Communications, “and it just needs to be up kept and maintained, and unfortunately that takes money. No one enjoys announcing a rate increase.”

UMD Bulldog Hockey Season Ticket Holders and those attending shows like the Duluth Home Show and Fall Wedding Show will be exempt from the rate hike.