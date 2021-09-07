DECC Raising Parking Prices Effective Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is raising its parking fee to $10 effective Wednesday, September 8.

The current $5 parking fee will remain in place for some events including UMD Bulldog hockey season ticket holders and those attending the Duluth Home Show and the Duluth Fall Wedding Show, says DECC Director of Communications, Lucie Amundsen.

This is the first time the DECC has increased parking rates since 2009.

“The increase will fund ongoing maintenance needs of the parking structure. There are many infrastructure repairs and improvements to be addressed on the lots and ramps. The rate continues to be a good value for those wanting parking with reentry as they explore Canal Park and other Duluth locations,” said Amundsen.

Signage with the new parking rates will be in place at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The parking fee will continue to be reimbursed for those purchasing movie tickets from Marcus Cinema.