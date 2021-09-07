Farmer Doug’s is Ready for Pumpkin Picking

DULUTH, Minn.- Pumpkin season is here, and Farmer Doug’s pumpkin patch in Duluth is ready for this weekend’s pumpkin picking.

The family-owned and operated farm is famous for its fall and winter festivities. Farmer Doug has provided Christmas trees, fresh maple syrup, and pumpkins to Northanders for more than 35 years.

“The cooler weather comes with fall, and people are very happy,” said co-owner Lois Hoffbauer. “The kids love it, my grandkids came out last night and picked out their pumpkins, and they had a blast.”

Although the Northland did not receive rain this summer, harvesting pumpkins was no issue as the gourds benefit from warm temperatures.

“Pumpkins really thrived this year because it was so hot. They like warm weather, and if we get them in early and there’s moisture in the ground when we did plant, and the roots go deep, they don’t need as much water as other plants do,” said Hoffbauer.

Farmer Doug’s pumpkin patch will be open for the next three weekends, offering a wide selection of pumpkins to pick from. And with nearly 1000 plants in the patch, Farmer Doug expects there to be a couple of thousand pumpkins.

“Last couple of days, it’s very apparent there’s lots of pumpkins out here, so we’re gonna have plenty of pumpkins here for you to pick.”

Apple cider pressing and fall-flavored treats will be available for guests to enjoy. Even some of the local animals are getting a head start on the festivities.