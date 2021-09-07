Grand Rapids Police Help Get Buck Unstuck from Hammock

One of the officers nearly took a hit from a hoof before the deer's hind legs also got tangled, making it easier for them to cut it free and get that buck, unstuck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Hammocks can be tricky for some humans, but two Grand Rapids Police officers last week had to help out a deer tangled in one.

In a video posted by the Grand Rapids Police Department, the two officers got a blanket normally used for accidents and medical calls and tried to calm the deer down, but he wasn’t having it.

“Attempted to throw a blanket over his head to try to calm it, that wasn’t as easy as we’d hoped it to be,” said Sgt. Andy Morgan. “It was closer than I cared to be to a deer tangled up in a hammock.”

According to Sgt. Morgan, it’s common for deer roaming the neighborhood to get stuck in hammocks and other things, and it’s always a good idea to call the cops and let them handle it.