John Ek, Whelp Fires Remain at Zero Percent Contained

BOUNDARY WATER, Minn. – Fire officials say there was little growth over the weekend for the John Ek and Whelp fires, and contingency lines were completed to assist in containing the fires.

As of Tuesday morning, the John Ek fire is still sitting at 1,357 acres with zero containment, while the Whelp fire remains at 50 acres with zero containment.

The Whelp Fire is five miles northwest of Sawbill Lake and southeast of the John Ek Fire.

Structure protection crews are still assessing structures near the John Ek fire, removing debris and thinning fuels near homes on the south side of the Gunflint Trail, from Poplar Lake to Round Lake and Tuscarora Lodge.

On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office changed the evacuation status of the Upper Gunflint Trail, from the south side of Loon Lake west to the end of the Gunflint Trail, back to “Ready” status. There are currently no mandatory evacuations in Cook County.

Superior National Forest lands and roads along the upper portion of the Gunflint Trail are closed due to fires in the vicinity.

Most of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closure has been lifted, with the exception of the John Ek/Whelp fire closures and entry points associated with the Greenwood Fire and Gunflint Trail Closure.