Prep Volleyball: Home Wins for Hermantown, Cloquet, Esko, Duluth Denfeld

Home court advantage was key for the Hawks, Lumberjacks, Eskomos are Hunters volleyball teams.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown volleyball team shook off a slow start and went the distance to get the five-set win over Duluth East 3-2 Tuesday night to stay undefeated on the season.

In other prep volleyball action, Esko got the home sweep over Virginia, Cloquet did the same to Carlton and Duluth Denfeld earned a home win over Hibbing 3-1.