Snocross Not Returning to Spirit Mountain in 2021, 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – Snocross will not be returning to Spirit Mountain this winter or in 2022.

Spirit Mountain’s Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac says event organizers wanted to push the annual event to the spring of 2022 when there is more snow in the area, however, ISOC organizers said they no longer had any dates available in the spring for the Duluth event.

Glumac says Spirit is now hopeful for Snocross to return in 2023.

The Amsoil Duluth National Snocross Race was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was canceled in 2019 due to blizzard conditions.