St. Louis County Board Recommends Kim Maki as County Attorney

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board has given preliminary approval to appoint Kim Maki as St. Louis County Attorney. Current County Attorney Mark Rubin announced his retirement effective September 30 last month. Maki’s appointment would be for the remainder of Rubin’s term, which runs through the end of 2022.

Maki, an Iron Range native, has worked in the County Attorney’s Office since 2011, following a decade of work in private practice. She has led the Civil Division since November 2012, providing legal advice and support to County commissioners and all County departments.

“Every day I am grateful for the opportunity to work for the County,” Maki told commissioners. “I appreciate the guidance and opportunity I’ve received from Attorney Rubin over the years, and look forward to leading the talented staff in the County Attorney’s Office and serving our citizens.”

“Kim has been a trusted resource for me and for this Board for many years,” said Kevin Gray, County Administrator. “That we have such a talented leader from within the office is a real testament to the depth of experience and skill within the County Attorney’s Office.”

Today’s vote came during the Committee of the Whole meeting. The Board is expected to give final approval at its next meeting on September 14.