UMD Volleyball Drops Four Spots to No. 11 in AVCA Coaches Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team fell from No. 7 to No. 11 in the first AVCA Coaches Poll of the regular season.

The Bulldogs dropped their season opener but then won the next three matches, including two sweeps, to sit at a 3-1 record. NSIC foe Concordia-St. Paul is the top ranked team, while five other NSIC teams are in the top 25.

UMD will play at the Wisconsin Parkside Tournament starting this Friday, opening things up against Lake Superior State, a team the Bulldogs swept 3-0 last weekend.